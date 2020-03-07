Watch: Team India Does Not Reveal Strategy To Katy Perry Ahead Of Women's T20 WC Final

The Indian women's team will be looking to make history when they take on the four-time winners and defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Women In Blue will be eyeing their maiden world title at the MCG. Before their big title clash against the Aussies, the Indian eves were greeted by Katy Perry.

Katy Perry meets the Indian eves

Ahead of their high-voltage championship match against the reigning champions, renowned international singer and songwriter Katy Perry had met the Indian eves and were seen having a chat with them. Perry will be performing in Sunday's final which is expected to be a full house. The images of Katy Perry's interaction with the Indian women's team were posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handles while the T20 World Cup had posted a video on their social media handle.

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow 😂 #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

India Vs Australia at the MCG

Both India and Australia will lock horns in the final at the MCG. This is India's maiden appearance in a final of the Women's T20 World Cup. They have featured in two ODI World Cup finals in 2005 & 2017 respectively where they had to finish as the second-best on both occasions. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to go one step further and create history this time around.

Meanwhile, this is Australia's sixth final appearance and not only will the reigning champions be looking forward to retaining their title but will also be looking to lift the trophy for the fifth time. The Aussies had lost the tournament opener against India by 17 runs.

Not only will the Indian eves look to create history on the occasion of Women's Day but will also be looking to give a perfect birthday gift for captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be turning 31 on Sunday.

