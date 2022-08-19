Indian Fans School England's Barmy Army Over Tweet On Virat Kohli's Century Drought

The England cricket supporters’ club, Barmy Army took to their official Twitter handle on Friday to take yet another dig at former India captain Virat Kohli. The Barmy Army turned to the micro-blogging platform to post a message marking 1,000 days since Kohli scored his last international century. Kohli last scored a century on November 23, 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian fans hit back at England's Barmy Army over Kohli tweet

With August 19th being the 1000th day since Kohli scored his last international century, the Barmy Army wrote, "1,000 days". The post has garnered nearly 3,500 likes on Twitter.

1,000 days — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Indian fans flocked to the comment section of the post to school the Barmy Army over their distasteful post on Kohli. "3,532 days since England last won any format series against India in India," one individual wrote.

This is not the first time the Barmy Army has taken a dig at Kohli. They do it on a consistent basis for high engagement on social media. Here's how netizens are reacting to the post.

Kohli has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. His last international century had come against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. Kohli scored 136 runs in the game to register his 27th Test century and 70th international century across formats. Kohli has since played 78 innings without a century to his name.

Kohli is slated to join the Indian squad directly in the UAE later this month for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup. This will be the first time in over six years that Kohli will represent India in the Asia Cup. The last time Kohli featured in the ACC tournament was way back in 2016. He did not play in the 2018 edition of the competition. Rohit Sharma led the Indian team in the 2018 Asia Cup and helped the nation win its record seventh title. The 2016 edition of the Asia Cup was also won by India.

India's Asia Cup squad

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

