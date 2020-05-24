Rohit Sharma To Undergo Yo-Yo Test Before Making His Comeback To The National Team

Rohit Sharma will be undergoing a Yo-Yo test before he makes his comeback to the Indian team. Rohit has been out of action from early February. His New Zealand tour was cut short when he suffered a calf injury during the 5th and final T20I. The Men In Blue whitewashed the Kiwis in the shortest format. However, Sharma's presence was missed in the ODI and the Test series that followed as the Black Caps settled scores in both the formats.

Rohit Sharma to undergo Yo-Yo test

During his recent chat on La Liga's Facebook page, the 'Hitman' went on to say that before the lockdown, he was almost ready to play. He then mentioned that it was going to be his fitness test for one whole week but that’s when the lockdown happened. As a result, he had to push back everything.

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then added that once everything opens up, he first has to go to the Centre i.e to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and give his fitness test. Furthermore, the Mumbai batsman added that once he passes his fitness test, he will be allowed to resume his duties with the team.

The dashing opening batsman was all set to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been indefinitely suspended as of now.

Mumbai Indians were to face Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai who are the defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown.

What is the Yo-Yo test?

According to reports of ESPN Cricinfo, a player starts at speed level 5, which consists of one shuttle. The next speed level, which is 9, also consists of one shuttle. Speed level 11, the next step up, has two shuttles, while level 12 has three and level 13 four. There are eight shuttles per level from 14 upwards. Level 23 is the highest speed level in a yo-yo test, but no one has come close to getting there yet. Each shuttle covers a distance of 40 metres, and the accumulated distance is an aggregate of distance covered at every speed level.

