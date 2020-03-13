MASSIVE: IPL 2020 Put Off Till April 15 Amid Coronavirus Fears; BCCI Issues Statement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed back by 18 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The 13th season of the tournament will be starting from April 15, 2020.

IPL postponed

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.





An advisory released on Friday afternoon quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard."



The revised schedule will witness certain changes to the format of the tournament, with more doubleheaders expected. However, no information regarding the same has been announced yet.

The decision to postpone the tournament comes after increasing pressure on the authorities to reschedule or cancel the cricket tournament considering the risk of the virus. The tournament will witness certain scheduling changes, to prevent the tournament for extending for a long period.

BCCI sources had earlier stated that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Tournaments across the world have been postponed or rescheduled due to the virus. UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, NBA, Tennis tournaments, Formula One races, etc have been temporarily suspended. Certain tournaments have also been canceled for this year.





In regard to the safety of the players, support staff and fans of the sport, #IPL2020 will remain suspended till 15th April 2020.





On Thursday, the Madras High Court had directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The PIL was filed by advocate G Alex Benziger and it stated that the virus was spreading all over the world rapidly and creating a huge epidemic disaster.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday also advised the organisers to cancel the tournament this year. During a briefing by the MEA, special appointee Dammu Ravi said, "I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision."

