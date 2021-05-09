'Indians Including Unmukt Chand Looking At Career In USA': Ex-Pak Player Makes Bold Claims

Former Pakistani cricketer, Sami Aslam has made some startling revelations saying that a few former Under-19 India cricketers, including 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand are looking at a future playing cricket in the USA. Talking to Pak Passion Sami Aslam also alleged that more than 100 first-class cricketers from Pakistan are keen to move to USA , ooking to settle in the country.

"30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in America recently. A few former Under-19 Indian players have also arrived, including Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel, and Harmeet Singh," said Aslam adding, "There are many players from South Africa over here now who have played a lot of First-class cricket in their homeland. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is also here. The set-up and system are very impressive and well structured. USA Cricket is really putting in a huge effort to improve cricket in America and to move it forward. It will take time for them to reach the higher levels, but the standard of cricket in America is improving fast."

Outlining the factors that are attracting the foreign players to shift base, Sami revealed that the USA is focusing hard on cricket and therefore they have appointed good trainers and coaches and few of them have previously worked in the Indian Premier League. "There are trainers and good coaches also out here, some of whom have previously worked in the Indian Premier League (IPL). J Arunkumar is the USA Head Coach and he was formerly the Kings XI Punjab’s batting coach in the 2017 IPL season. He has also coached in the Ranji Trophy and he’s an excellent coach. There are tournaments regularly held around the country and leagues are played at weekends, so there’s quite a lot of cricket being played,” said Aslam.

Sami Aslam Makes Shocking Revelations About Pakistan Cricket

After retiring from cricket at the age of 24, Sami Aslam made stunning revelations concerning the cricketing culture in Pakistan, and how the environment had pushed him into depression for two years. Aslam opened up on the 'favouritism' within Pakistan cricket, sharing how he always relied on on-field performances rather than sucking up to coaches or team management, something that set him on a backfoot.

"There’s 3-year eligibility and I will qualify to play for America in November 2023. I’ve not even 1 percent regret. I am really happy after being depressed in Pakistan for 2 years. I was in a bad place due to coaches and events in Pakistan and the way they treated me,” he stated.

Sharing that several other cricketers in Pakistan were pondering over a similar decision to move to the USA, Aslam said, “I have had calls from over 100 First-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America. Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here and 1 or 2 are close to being signed up in the coming days."

(Image Credits: Unmukt Chand Insta/@SHAMIASLAM999/Twitter)

