India's ODI Squad For South Africa Series Out; KL Rahul Named Captain In Rohit's Absence

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma on Friday announced Team India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series vs South Africa via a press conference. KL Rahul has been named the captain of the ODI team in absence of Rohit Sharma who has been ruled out due to an injury, while Jasprit Bumrah will be KL Rahul's deputy.

The India vs South Africa ODI series will commence live on January 19, with the first game scheduled to take place at Boland Park, Paarl. Here is a look at the complete ODI squad of the Men in Blue.

Check Team India's ODI squad to face South Africa here:

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

India's ODI squad will feature nine batters, including two wicket-keepers in Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. With Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja currently not fit, the team will only feature Washington Sundar as the all-rounder.

Meanwhile, in the bowling department, India will feature two spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal is included in the squad, while R Ashwin will return to the ODI team after the 2017 Champions Trophy. The team will also feature six pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami will be rested for the upcoming ODI series.

"Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him,' BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said. "We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side."

The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP