India's Predicted World Cup XI After 15-member Squad Sealed, Ashwin Makes Surprise Entry

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday made a last-minute change to the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, bringing Ravichandran Ashwin in place of an injured Axar Patel. Ashwin, who recently made his ODI comeback during the three-match series against Australia, was not part of the initial squad but had to be brought in at the last moment due to an injury sustained by Axar Patel. Ashwin was spotted travelling with the Indian team earlier in the day.

3 things you need to know

The World Cup is being played entirely in India for the first time

India have not won an ICC trophy in 10 years

The Rohit Sharma-led side is entering the WC as favourite to win

India's Predicted World Cup XI

As anticipation builds for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup scheduled from October 5 to November 19, the reshuffled Indian squad has sparked fervent discussions among cricket enthusiasts. The latest twist in the tale is the inclusion of seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who initially wasn't part of the squad but now steps in to fill the void left by an injured Axar Patel. This addition adds a valuable spin-bowling dimension to the team's arsenal, further enhancing India's prospects in the tournament.

Under the leadership of the prolific Rohit Sharma, the predicted playing XI presents a formidable lineup. Opening with Rohit will be the young and promising Shubman Gill, followed by the indomitable Virat Kohli and the versatile KL Rahul, ensuring a solid top order. The middle order boasts the likes of Shreyas Iyer and the explosive Hardik Pandya, who bring both stability and firepower to the team.

Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion further strengthens the batting depth, while the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, along with the fiery pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, complete the playing XI, promising a balanced squad ready to take on the world's best on cricket's grandest stage. As India's cricket fans eagerly await the tournament's kickoff, this XI holds the promise of delivering captivating performances and, hopefully, another shot at World Cup glory.

Rohit Sharma (captain) Shubman Gill Virat Kohli KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah

India's ODI World Cup squad

India updated World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

