India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Marks An Exciting Reunion For DC Fans As Dravid, Dhawan Pose

A second-string Indian team is off to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs assignment against the Lankans. India's tour of Sri Lanka will see the two sides lock horns across three ODIs and as many T20I games. Notably, this will be the first time in 23 years that India will play two teams simultaneously. The last time it happened was in 1998 when two separate Indian teams took part in the Commonwealth Games and the Sahara Cup.

Delhi Capitals stoked to see Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid unite for Sri Lanka tour

Ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, Delhi Capitals took to Instagram and posted a photo of Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid. It was a reunion of sorts as Dhawan plays for Delhi in the IPL, a franchise that Dravid has mentored in the past in 2016-17. Delhi Capitals captioned the post, "A picture of the Captain & Coach for #TeamIndia's Sri Lanka Tour. A reunion every #TeamIndia fan has been waiting for #SLvIND."

It is worth mentioning that this will be Shikhar Dhawan's first international captaincy stint. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Moreover, choosing Dhawan to lead the side makes sense because he is the most experienced player in the squad and his record in the island nation is also astounding. Having played four ODIs in Sri Lanka, Dhawan has scored 190 runs at a blistering strike rate of 127.52.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid will act as the head coach on India's national team for the first time in his career. He is currently the coach of the Indian Under-19 team. The Indian veteran was appointed coach of the India A and Under-19 cricket teams in 2015 and since then, he has been nurturing and grooming young talent in order to make them ready for the highest level. Under his tutelage, the Indian Under-19 team won the World Cup in 2018. Here's a look at Ind vs SL 2021 schedule.

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

IMAGE SOURCE: PTI