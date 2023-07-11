INDW Vs BANW: India Pull Off Epic Victory Against Bangladesh, Defend Score Of Just 95 Runs

Indian women's cricket team have made an epic comeback in the T20 international against Bangladesh as they managed to defend a lowly score of just 95 runs. After a woeful batting performance, India-led by Harmanpreet Kaur put in an impressive bowling display to restrict Bangladesh to just 87 runs and register a victory for the ages. Deepti Sharma was the star of the show for India as she picked three wickets. India needed to defend 10 runs in the final over and Shafali Verma stunned the opposition with 4 wickets in the last 6 balls.

3 things you need to know

Team India won the second T20I against Bangladesh by 8 runs

Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for her tremendous bowling performance

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defended their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh

IND W vs BAN W: India women pull off epic win

The Bangladesh women's cricket team never looked in the match from ball 1 and at last was bundled for a score of 87 runs in 20 overs. Bangladesh lost four wickets in the last over of Shafali Verma wherein they needed 10 runs to win the match. Nigar Sultana was the highest scorer for the hosts and played a knock of 38 runs off 55 balls. Other than Sultana, no other batter was even able to more than seven runs and was dismissed in single digits.

Deepti Sharma was almost unplayable with the ball for the Women in Blue and picked up three wickets by giving just 12 runs in four overs. Other than Sharma, Shafali also picked up three wickets and gave away just 15 runs in her three-over spell. Minnu Mani was the most economical bowler throughout the Bangladesh innings and picked up two wickets by giving away just nine runs in four overs.

India vs Bangladesh: IND's batting disappoints big time

Before winning the match, the Women in Blue was reduced to a score of 95/8 in 20 overs which was also their lowest score in any WT20I against Bangladesh. Shafali Verma was the top scorer of the Indian innings and played a knock of 19 runs off 14 balls. The Indian women's team was 33/0 at one stage and it looked like they are on the road to post a big first innings total.

However, three back-to-back wickets broke the backbone of the Indian batting line up and they slumped to 33/3. After the batting collapse, the wickets kept on tumbling, and at last, the Harmapreet Kaur-led side was bundled for their lowest T20I score against Bangladesh.

The Indian women's cricket team now has taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series and they will aim for a clean-sweep against the hosts in the third T20I which will be played at the same venue on July 13, 2023. The Indian team will also play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which will start from July 16, 2023.