IND(W) Vs PAK(W) Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 WC Match In India, UK & US?

The Indian Women's cricket team will take on Pakistan in their inaugural match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Team India under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur has a star studded batting line up including Jemimah Rodriguez, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma. On the other hand Pakistan under the captaincy of Bismah Maroof' would also look to start their World Cup campaign with a win.

The Harmanpreet Kaur led side has not received any good news before the match as their star batter Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the match due to injury. Team India would certainly miss Mandhana's presence in the match.

Team India had been performing really well in the recent T20I's they have played off late and had also defeated Bangladesh in their Warm Up match by 52 runs. Talking about Pakistan, they also looked in fine touch before the match though they didn't have a nice outing against South Africa in their Warm Up match.

When and where will the India (W) vs Pakistan match be played?

The India Women and Pakistan Women match will be played at the Sahara Park Newlands in Cape Town on 12th February, 2023.

When will the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match start in India?

The India Women and Pakistan Women match will start in India from 06:30 pm IST.

When will the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match start in the UK?

The India Women and Pakistan Women match will start in India from 01:30 pm GMT.

When will the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match start in the US?

The India Women and Pakistan Women match will start in India from 08:30 am GMT.

When and where can we watch the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in India ?

We can watch the India Women and Pakistan Women match in India on the Star Sports Network from 06:30 pm.

When and where can we watch the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in the UK ?

We can watch the India Women and Pakistan Women match in the UK on the Sky Sports Network from 01:30 pm.

When and where can we watch the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in the US ?

We can watch the India Women and Pakistan Women match in the UK on ESPN+ and Willow TV from 08:30 am.

Where can we stream the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in India ?

We can stream India Women and Pakistan Women match in India on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Where can we stream the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in the UK ?

We can stream India Women and Pakistan Women match in India on Sky Sports.

Where can we stream the India (W) vs Pakistan (W) match in the US ?

We can stream India Women and Pakistan Women match in India on icc.tv.