India Women Vs Australia Women Live Stream: How To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Match?

India women’s cricket team will face Australia women in a warm-up fixture for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday in Cape Town. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India is placed in the Group 2 of the tournament during the league stage, while Australia is in Group 1. A total of ten teams will lock horns in the group stage of the marquee event, which officially begins on February 10. India will face Bangladesh in their next warm-up fixture on February 8.

India will kick off their campaign on February 12 with the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, begin its campaign against New Zealand on February 11. Here’s a look at the live streaming and squad details about the India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match.

When will the IND-W vs AUS-W, Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India women vs Australia women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warmup is scheduled to begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Where is the India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warmup match being held?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warmup match between India women and Australia women will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape town.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W warm-up match in India?

The live-telecast details of the Women’s T20 World Cup warmup match between India and Australia are not available as of now.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W warm-up match in India?

Although there is no confirmation about the streaming of the match by ICC, the warmup match might be available for fans on ICC.tv.

India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham