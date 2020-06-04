Aaron Finch Picks His Countryman Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As The Best Test Batsman

Aaron Finch has come forward to pick the best Test batsman between batting megastars Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, while Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. Finch, however, has picked his Australian team-mate as the best in red-ball cricket.

'Smith has never really struggled': Aaron Finch

During a recent interaction on Sports Tak, Finch went on to say that when it comes to the game's longest format, what is unbelievable about the two star-studded batsmen is that is their records both home and away. Justifying further, the Aussie opener said that Kohli had a tough series against England back in 2014 where James Anderson had given him a tough time. Nonetheless, the Delhi cricketer came back strongly four years later and dominated with the bat on English soil.

Showering praise on his countryman, the Australian limited-overs skipper mentioned Smith has never really struggled anywhere to be fair and that he is an unbelievable Test player. Aaron Finch also added that the thing that puts them above all is how dominant they are all around the world.

Furthermore, the 2015 World Cup winner also added that even though the two get out early sometimes but that’s just part of the game as they do not miss out too many times in a row and when they get in, they go big. He also mentioned that when it comes to Test cricket, Smith has an edge over Kohli and that Steve in Test cricket is 'unbelievable'.

Aaron Finch in IPL 2020

Aaron Finch was all set to represent the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title after failing to get over the finish line thrice in 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.