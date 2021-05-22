Inzamam-Ul-Haq Hails BCCI's Idea To Shortlist Rahul Dravid As India's Coach For SL Series

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has come forward and given special mention to his Indian counterpart Rahul Dravid after it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to appoint the latter as Team India coach for the away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

A team consisting of the country's white-ball specialists will play three ODIs and as many T20Is with Sri Lanka in a couple of months' time and while the national team's current head coach Ravi Shastri will be with the Indian contingent in the UK, Dravid is expected to fill his shoes as the head coach of the team travelling to Sri Lanka.

'That's an amazing idea': Inzamam-ul-Haq

While speaking on his official s YouTube channel 'The Match Winner', Inzy lauded Rahul Dravid and credited him for producing players from the Under-19 group, who have eventually gone on to represent the senior national cricket team on a regular basis.

At the same time, the 1992 World Cup winner also went on to add that after hearing about the National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief's possible appointment as the national team's coach for the Sri Lanka tour, it is both an 'interesting' as well as 'amazing' idea.

"I think that's an amazing, interesting idea," he said.

Rahul Dravid to coach the Indian team for SL tour in July?

In a major development, a source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in his conversation with ANI hinted that Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for the Indian team for their six white-ball games in Sri Lanka. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) coach will be seen leading the limited-overs team for the Sri Lanka tour, with Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour away in England for the Test series as per BCCI's source. He also added that what Rahul Dravid shares with the younger members of the team is an added advantage.

Rahul Dravid's first coaching stint with the senior men's side came in 2014 when he was roped in as the batting consultant for England tour. Moreover, the former India captain has also worked closely with the India U-19 and India 'A' teams as well. He has often been credited by young guns for providing them with his expert guidance at a crucial juncture of their careers. This could very well be the reason why Sourav Ganguly and co. could finalise him for the role for the team's upcoming Sri Lanka tour.