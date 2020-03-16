IPL 2019: Can These 5 Expensive Players Justify Their Big Price Tags?

The Indian Premier League is arguably the biggest and the best platform for any cricketer not only in terms of proving their talent but also in terms of making worthy returns. The players who are bought at a lesser price have less pressure while the players who are bought at exorbitant rates come under a lot of pressure as there is a lot riding on them and they need to ensure that the respective franchise gets their money's worth.

Ahead of the 12th edition of IPL which kickstarts on March 23 with a face-off between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here's a look at five expensive players who have a lot of faith to repay:

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 8.4 crores. He had played for the Royals last season where he had put up an average performance by scalping 11 wickets in 15 matches. He was bought by the Rajasthan outfit for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crores last season but failed to live up to the price tag.

Sam Curran: This young English all-rounder made a huge impact in last year's Test series against India at home. His vital contributions with the bat and timely breakthroughs with the ball meant that England beat India by a comprehensive margin of 4-1. He is all set to make his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab and he will be eager to repeat the heroics of last summer. He was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 7.2 crores.

Shivam Dube: The Mumbai all-rounder became a household name after he smashed five sixes in an over during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. He was also Mumbai's leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in eight matches. The 25-year-old has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 5 crores.

Carlos Brathwaite: The star West Indian all-rounder represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season where they had finished as the runners-up. However, Brathwaite could not make much impact as he could only score 75 runs and take five wickets in the four games that he played as a result of which he was released by the Hyderabad outfit. This year the Kolkata Knight Riders have bought him for Rs. 5 crores. Brathwaite also provides a strong backup option to his injured West Indies compatriot Andre Russel who is fighting against the clock to be fit for the IPL. Brathwaite might be going through a bad phase right now, but it just takes one match to get things back on track. After all, who can forget his four sixes in an over which helped West Indies win their second World T20 title in 2016 at the Eden Gardens?

Mohit Sharma: The Haryana pacer has come back to where he had started from. Sharma played for Kings XI Punjab last season where he scalped just seven wickets in nine games. He has been bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 5 crore having departed the same side in 2015. He has been out of the Indian team since thar year and he would want to prove a point to the selectors.

