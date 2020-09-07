IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Gives It Back To Fan In Style Who Asks Buttler Be Given To RCB

Jos Buttler is peaking at the right time. He played a couple of impactful knocks in the first two T20I matches against Australia. Buttler not only anchored the English run chase but also remained unbeaten on 74 in the second T20I as the hosts sealed the series comfortably. Now, as the elegant wicket-keeper batsman has finally rediscovered his rhythm, a fan wondered whether he would mind trying his luck for the Royal Challengers Bangalore only to be trolled by Rajasthan Royals who he will be representing in the upcoming season.

'Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai': Rajasthan Royals

It so happened that a passionate RCB fan took to the micro-blogging site and asked RR what he needs to do from his side so that they can give the 2019 World Cup winner to Bangalore. However, as soon as the inaugural edition winners went through his tweet they made it crystal clear to the fan that they are not intending to send Jos Buttler anywhere and they did it in a 'Hatke' manner.

The Royals posted a still from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' where Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen greeting the viewers with folded hands and captioned it as 'Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain'. At the same time, the 2008 champions also mentioned that they are in no position to help the die-hard RCB fan ('Meri taraf mat dekhiye, main aapki koi sahaytha nahi kar paunga')

I am asking you once again @rajasthanroyals , what should I do so that you give Jos Buttler to RCB? 🥺 — Akshay (@Kohlify) September 6, 2020

Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain 😅🙏 https://t.co/chphKJulZC pic.twitter.com/kuSnKz8R1g — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, the Royals will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. RR will be led by Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.

