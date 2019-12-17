IPL 2020 Auction: Live Streaming Details And Preview Of The Upcoming Bidding Event

Indian Premier League (IPL) recently announced a list of players who are set to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Around 332 players are up for grabs which includes 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from associate nations. As we head towards the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, we take a look at the live streaming details of the upcoming bidding event.

IPL 2020 Auction Updates

The IPL auction is usually conducted between January or February every year. However, the auction was scheduled in December last year to allow teams enough time to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The auction for the upcoming IPL will also be conducted in December. However, the bidding war will be held in Kolkata instead of its traditional venue Bengaluru.

IPL 2020 Auction Live streaming details

The auction will start at 3:00 PM IST on December 19 and will be conducted in Kolkata. For live coverage of the event in India, tune into Hotstar and Jio TV. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada and 1 Bangla. You can also view its live updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle (i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI).

