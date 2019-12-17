The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL 2020 Auction: Live Streaming Details And Preview Of The Upcoming Bidding Event

Cricket News

A total of 332 cricketers are up for grabs in the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction. Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the bidding event in Kolkata.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020 Auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) recently announced a list of players who are set to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Around 332 players are up for grabs which includes 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from associate nations. As we head towards the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, we take a look at the live streaming details of the upcoming bidding event.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

IPL 2020 Auction Updates

The IPL auction is usually conducted between January or February every year. However, the auction was scheduled in December last year to allow teams enough time to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. The auction for the upcoming IPL will also be conducted in December. However, the bidding war will be held in Kolkata instead of its traditional venue Bengaluru.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

IPL 2020 Auction Live streaming details

The auction will start at 3:00 PM IST on December 19 and will be conducted in Kolkata. For live coverage of the event in India, tune into Hotstar and Jio TV. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada and 1 Bangla. You can also view its live updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle (i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI).

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES