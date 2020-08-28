IPL 2020: BCCI Comes Up With A Unique Way For Players To Maintain Social Distance

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be played in the UAE starting September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. This year's tournament is going to be one of a kind where several new rules have been adopted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fans will miss a lot of things from the usual IPL tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI ropes in Indian financial brand CRED as official IPL 2020 partners in ₹120 cr, 3-yr deal?

IPL 2020: BCCI introduces Bluetooth bands to ensure social distancing among players

The initial phase of the cricketing extravaganza will be played behind locked doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will also have to avoid any physical contact and have to practice social distancing before and during the tournament. In an attempt to ensure that players maintain social distancing, the BCCI has come up with a unique solution.

During a webinar conducted by IPL 2020 officials on Monday, it was revealed that the players will have to wear a special Bluetooth wrist band that will sound an alarm if they break the two-metre distance rule. The players are supposed to wear that band all the time and can only take it off when they go to sleep. In fact, the family members of the players staying with them are also bound to wear the band, although there is no clarity yet on the functioning of this device.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly amongst top BCCI officials to miss start of IPL 2020 in UAE?

Players are also prohibited from going to each other's rooms before, as well as, during the tournament. They are allowed to meet each other at the doors of their rooms or in the designated meeting areas but will have to follow the two-metre social distancing requirement. While sitting on the team bus, players have to sit in a zig-zag fashion so that they don’t come in each other’s contact. During the webinar, a few players requested access to the hotel lobby, but it was denied. Apart from that, during photo shoots, the camera crew will have to wear PPE kits and hairstylists will have to use them when they are on the job.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI dials Tata for Vistara to fly all teams to UAE for IPL 2020 on chartered flights

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat opened up on difficulties from players' point of view. While speaking to The Indian Express, Unadkat said that the restriction about not going into each other’s rooms will be the most difficult part for the players because they have never faced it in the past. He added that one needs someone to talk to while away from home for such a long time. Unadkat reckoned that it is easier to say than to actually do, however, he admitted that there is no choice.

Unadkat further said that they can go to a private beach or at the team gym or the team room. He added that those are the places where they can meet. The Royals pacer stated that players can’t visit each other's rooms. He also said that they have to wear the Bluetooth band to ensure social distancing.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: Dream11 agrees to IPL 2020 title sponsorship on THIS major condition after BCCI's VIVO dilemma

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD TWITTER