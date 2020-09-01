IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises His SRH Team-mate Rashid Khan; Read Details

Bhuvneshwar Kumar heaped praise of his Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mate Rashid Khan and said that he is an asset to any team that the youngster plays for in the shortest format. The duo will be working in tandem for the 'Orange Army' in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19.

'An asset to any team': Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"Rashid Khan has been brilliant in the shortest format of the game, he has been playing all over the world, Rashid is an asset to any team, he can do the job with both bat and ball," Bhuvneshwar told IPLT20.com. "I have definitely changed as a bowler over the years, most importantly I have gained experience after playing for so many years. I have learned a lot of variations, I believe that it is not about adding new weapons to your bowling, it is also about being good at what you already have," Bhuvneshwar added.

At the same time, Bhuvi also revealed in what way he would help his team as a bowling spearhead.

"Being a senior bowler my approach would be similar to what it has been over the last two years, I will try to help as much as I can. I will also share my experience, the good thing about our bowling attack is that we have been playing together for a couple of years now. We understand each other pretty well, I do not understand in a term called bowling captain but I believe in helping the other bowlers. Every bowler understands their role so this makes it easier for the captain and a senior bowler like me," he added.

SRH in IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final.

(With ANI Inputs)