IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reveals Why Rabada & Nortje Will Be Impactful In Death Overs

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons that the frontline pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's execution at death will be key to Delhi's success in the final against the title-holders Mumbai that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

KG Rabada is currently the Purple Cap holder with 29 scalps in 16 matches while his countryman Nortje is at the seventh position with 20 wickets in 15 matches. Both of them have succeeded in containing runs at the death (death overs) for Delhi with some remarkable bowling performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

'Key to success'

It so happened that during a recent Q&A session on social media, one of the passionate fans had asked Hogg who he reckoned would be the key player for Delhi in the final to which the veteran spinner replied by saying that Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the Mumbai innings (death overs) will be the keys to success for Iyer & Co. Furthermore, the two-time World Cup winner also heaped praise on the defending champions and said that the big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament.

Read Brad Hogg's tweet here

Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020 https://t.co/EL41WLfKDp — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 10, 2020

Who will have the last laugh?

The title-holders have got all bases covered (in all the three aspects of the game-batting, bowling & fielding) and in fact, had finished at the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 18 points from 14 matches.

Therefore, it now remains to be seen whether Delhi will come up with something special on Tuesday evening and win their maiden title, or will it be Rohit Sharma & Co. who will successfully retain their title and win it for a record fifth time?

Delhi got the better of a resurgent Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to seal a final berth for the very first time. However, coming into this tournament-decider, the odds do not favour the Shreyas-Iyer-led side as they have lost all of their three matches to Mumbai this season (two league & Qualifier 1). In fact, Iyer & Co. had suffered bitter defeats in two of those three matches (by 9 wickets & 57 runs respectively.)

The first-time finalists had registered a great win over the 2016 champions Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in order to cement their place in the final and they will need to come up with their A-game on Tuesday against a side that they have struggled against so far if they are to win their maiden title.

