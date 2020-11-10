Home
Women's T20 Challenge Final: Nattakan Chantham Produces Top-class Fielding Effort; Watch

The 24-year-old cricketer from Thailand, Nattakan Chantham, made her presence felt in the Women's T20 Challenge Final with her dazzling fielding efforts.

Womens T20 Challenge Final

The Women's T20 Challenge marked its return after a blockbuster season last year. The cricketers lived up to the fans' expectations and delivered some dazzling performances that enthralled the viewers. Along with showcasing brilliance in the batting and bowling departments, teams were also excellent in their fielding efforts, which received appreciation from all corners. Thai cricketer Nattakan Chantham was, in particular, at her acrobatic best in the Women's T20 Challenge ffinal. 

Women's T20 Challenge final: Nattakan Chantham's marvellous effort in the field

In the second over of the Trailblazer's chase, Jemimah Rodriguez attempted to drive Sophie Ecclestone's ball to the cover region. However, the ball took the outside edge of her bat and raced towards the third-man boundary. Nattakan Chantham chased the ball all the way to the ropes and put in a spectacular dive to flick the ball inside and save a certain boundary. 

Women's T20 Challenge Final: Nattakan Chantham is unstoppable on the field 

The cricketer from Thailand did not do much damage with the bat or the ball but was instrumental in lifting the team's spirit with her sensational commitment on the field. The 24-year-old took a stunning catch to send Jemimah Rodriguez packing soon after. 

Trailblazers crowned the new Women's T20 Challenge winners

The Supernovas were outclassed by the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the final of the competition. The Trailblazers batting unit posted a decent total of 118 with skipper Smriti Mandhana scoring a stunning 68 from just 49 deliveries. Two-time champions Supernovas failed to chase down the score and lost the contest by 16 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur was the top-scorer for the side with 30 runs to her name. 

Mumbai vs Delhi final: Defending champions to face a confident Delhi line-up 

After the Women's T20 Challenge final, the stage now is set for the high-octane Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Mumbai have had a stellar record in the league and have featured in five finals in the tournament. For Delhi, this will be the first time they take the field in an IPL final. 

The iconic Dubai International Stadium will host the Mumbai vs Delhi final showdown on Tuesday, November 10. The contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. Fans will be able to catch the live telecast of the fixture on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Image source: IPL Twitter 

 

 

