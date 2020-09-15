IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Makes A Statement Before The Tournament, Puts Everyone On Notice

Hardik Pandya might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into IPL 2020 as he continues to hit the ball well in the net session and according to the star all-rounder, he has also managed to rediscover his rhythm ahead of the marquee tournament.

'It's just a matter of time': Hardik Pandya

In the video that was posted by the title-holders Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle, Hardik can be seen sweating it out in the nets and in another segment, a person who is supposedly the team physio can be seen giving him a massage on his lower back. At the same time, the younger Pandya also took some time off to talk about how he is gearing up for the tournament and how he made a successful comeback after an injury.

Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK.

Speaking about his injuries the elegant middle-order batsman said that they have always kept him going and always kept him motivated as well. At the same time, the three-time IPL winner also revealed how the DY Patil tournament that was played earlier this year helped him in rediscovering his rhythm.



"Luckily, I got one tournament which was DY Patil which I played for Reliance and as a player, it gave me immense confidence to implement the hard work which I have done over a period of time and it just felt good.

"The way I am hitting the ball right now and the shape I am in, the mental space I am in, it's just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well", MI's premier cricketer added.



IPL 2020: MI to lock horns against CSK in the curtain-raiser

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday.

The four-time champions will be without the services of their ace fast bowler Lasith Malinga who is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the marquee tournament. The Sri Lankan icon has backed out from this year's competition due to personal reasons.

