IPL 2020 Official Broadcasters Dented After VIVO, Oppo And Real Me Decline Advertising?

After a lot of speculation, the dates for the IPL 2020 were announced by the BCCI during the Governing Council meeting last Sunday. The cash-rich league is set to commence on September 19 and end on November 10. However, the IPL 2020 is without a title sponsor after the BCCI suspended the IPL VIVO deal for 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: BCCI snubs Vivo amid severe backlash, confirms suspension of sponsorship for IPL 2020

IPL sponsors: Chinese mobile handset companies likely to disassociate themselves with IPL 2020

The India-China relationship has perhaps reached its lowest point ever in the past few weeks. As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a cross-border fight with the Chinese army. The India China standoff gave rise to a huge turmoil and people from all over the country have called for banning Chinese products. Meanwhile, the BCCI had retained VIVO as IPL sponsors for 2020 during the IPL Governing Council meeting. But after facing severe criticism, the board decided to suspend the IPL VIVO deal on Thursday.

Now, in another major development, other Chinese brands are set to follow VIVO's lead as they are likely to disassociate themselves with the IPL 2020 because of the rising anti-China sentiment across India. If this happens, Star India are likely to be hurt badly. According to InsideSport, Chinese mobile handset companies VIVO, OPPO, Real Me, Xiaomi, Huawei, Lenovo will neither buy on-air advertising package on Star Sports Network nor will be present on the digital feed on Disney+ Hotstar as an advertiser.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi also loses VIVO as title sponsor after IPL 2020 fallout & India China standoff?

A leading advertising agency involved in the media buying for the Chinese handphone client said that the sentiment against Chinese brands is very strong currently. That's why they are advising their clients to stay away from any big-ticket advertising. It further said that be it the IPL 2020 or any other big television property, it is unlikely Chinese brands will advertise in these circumstances. In fact, VIVO has also cut ties with the likes of the Pro Kabaddi League and Bigg Boss, according to multiple Indian media reports.

The official broadcaster of the IPL, Star India is set to suffer big time because of this development because both VIVO & OPPO were leading advertisers with Star India during the IPL 2019. In fact, according to some estimates, both ended up spending in the range of ₹240 crore each with the broadcaster. According to an ADEX report, both VIVO & OPPO featured in the top 10 advertisers list during the IPL 2019.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: PSL 2020's media rights income lesser than any IPL 2020 team's expense on player salaries

Star India's problems aren't just restricted to the handset industry. Their problems could increase manifolds if other brands with Chinese connect decide to keep themselves distant from IPL 2020. Over the years, companies like PayTM, Swiggy, Zomato, Dream11 have been big advertisers for IPL but these companies are linked to Chinese investments in some way or the other.

When will IPL 2020 start?

Ever since the IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans started wondering 'When will IPL 2020 start? To answer the 'When will IPL 2020 start' query, the IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and go on till November 10, which was announced in by the BCCI after the Government Council meeting on Sunday. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

ALSO READ | IPL sponsors: IPL 2020 could still gain ₹700 crore from Chinese brands advertising in it: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER