IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Asserts He Is Not Hanging Up His Boots 'anytime Soon'

Punjab's explosive batsman Christopher Henry Gayle has stated that his retirement is not coming anytime soon after teammate Mandeep Singh told him 'to never retire'. Gayle, who was warming the bench for the most part of the tournament, finally got a chance in the Playing XI during the team's second round-robin encounter against Bangalore where he scored a blistering half-century to take his team over the line. Since that win, the 2014 finalists have been a roll as they have won five games on the trot.

During a conversation between Gayle and Mandeep after their match-winning knocks against Kolkata at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday night, the 'Universe Boss' went on to make it crystal clear that he is not going to hang up his boots anytime soon.

"Cancel retirement. No retirement coming anytime soon", said the Caribbean power-hitter in the video that was posted by iplt20.com.

Punjab register their fifth successive win

Kolkata managed to post a respectable total of 149/9 in their 20 overs riding on Shubman Gill's 57 and skipper Eoin Morgan's 40 after being put in to bat by Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

In reply, a 100-run second-wicket stand from Gayle (51) and Mandeep Singh (66*) helped Punjab get past the finish line by 8 wickets and 11 balls to spare. KL Rahul & Co. thereby registered their fifth successive win and moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points in their tally.

The 2014 runners-up will next be seen in action against northern rivals Rajsthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

