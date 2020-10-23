IPL 2020: Chris Morris Says Wickets Will Assist Spinners As Tournament Progresses

Star Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris has said that the spinners will get a lot of assistance from the wicket in the coming games. The South African all-rounder feels that the wicket has been good for the bowlers and will get better for the spinners in the matches ahead.

'I think wickets are getting better for spinners': Chris Morris

"I think wickets are getting better for spinners and it there is dew it will help batters but I think when the conditions are a little bit dryer it will help a lot for spinners," said Morris while replying to an ANI query. "As of now wickets have been good for fast bowling, the ball is actually swinging. So it's quite nice to see cricket ball swinging even if it is for one over but I think the wicket is becoming a little bit tired due to the foot traffic on them," he added.

The Proteas cricketer feels that spinners have a big role to play in the upcoming games as the conditions will be suitable more towards spin bowling. "Wicket is going to get slower and spinners are going to come in play more and more and that's gonna play a big part and it's nice to have some assistance from pitches," said Morris.

Bangalore do the double over Kolkata

Electing to bat first, the two-time winners never got going as they were reduced to 14/4 before the Powerplay before being restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, the three-time runners-up made easy work out of it as they got past the finish line by 8 wickets with six-and-a-half overs to spare. Earlier, Virat Kohli & Co. had handed an 82-run defeat to the former champions during their reverse fixture clash last week.

Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020

The three-time finalists currently occupy the second position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 14 points from 10 matches. They had comprehensively beaten the two-time winners Kolkata in their last encounter where the former champions could only manage a paltry 84 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now be up against southern rivals Chennai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.

