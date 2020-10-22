IPL 2020: Mohammad Siraj Decodes Setting Up Nitish Rana Before Dismissing Him Cheaply

Pace sensation Mohammad Siraj revealed how he managed to get the better of Nitish Rana for a golden duck during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Kolkata and Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Siraj was introduced into the attack in the second over by skipper Virat Kohli and he lived up to the expectations by dismissing opener Rahul Tripathi and number three batsman Nitish Rana off successive deliveries to put the former champions in a spot of bother at 3/2. It was indeed a fiery spell from the youngster as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs on the trot. He finished his spell with figures of 3/8 from his four overs at an economy rate of 2.

'Felt good to bowl with the new ball': Mohammad Siraj

"I didn't expect but Virat Bhai gave me the ball. The last time I bowled with the new ball was during my first stint in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. So I liked the fact that I got the chance to bowl with the new ball," Siraj told Bangalore pacer, Navdeep Saini, in a video posted by iplt20.com. "I enjoyed a lot today and was feeling very confident while bowling. Also, it felt good to bowl with the new ball. When Rana came into bat, then Virat Bhai plan was to bowl a bouncer. But when I was at the start of my run-up, I thought 'no let me pitch it up'. I pitched it up, and it came out well and I got a wicket," he added.

Bangalore do the double over Kolkata

Electing to bat first, the two-time winners never got going as they were reduced to 14/4 before the Powerplay before being restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, the three-time runners-up made easy work out of it as they got past the finish line by 8 wickets with six-and-a-half overs to spare.

Earlier, Virat Kohli & Co. had handed an 82-run defeat to the former champions during their reverse fixture clash last week.

Bangalore will next be seen in action against Chennai at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday while Kolkata will take on an in-form Delhi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

