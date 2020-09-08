IPL 2020: CSK Shares Pic Of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's 'fire In The Ice' Moment In The Nets

It seems that Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in the perfect frame of mind heading into IPL 2020. 'Captain Cool' will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months as he prepares himself to lead the Chennai Super Kings. However, before MS Dhoni leads his team from the front, CSK has decided to give a glimpse of what is in store for their opponents in the upcoming marquee event.

'The fire in the ice': CSK

The three-time winners posted an image of 'Thala' sweating it out in the nets during the Chennai team's practice session. In the image, a focused Mahi can be seen taking a stance where he is all set to dispatch the ball into the stands. CSK had captioned it as 'The fire in the ice'.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

READ: IPL 2020: Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Tries His Luck In Spin Bowling During Practice