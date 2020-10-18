IPL 2020: Warner Disappointed With Defeat Vs Kolkata, Feels Team Leaked Runs Towards End

Upset with the third consecutive defeat in the IPL 2020, Hyderabad skipper David Warner expressed that he was quite disappointed. Identifying the problem in the nail-biting clash against Kolkata, Warner reckoned that bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end. The Hyderabad skipper managed to take the chase to the very last breath, eventually pushing the match into a super over.

"That was too good a game. We probably leaked a few too many towards the back end but for us it's about trying to finish games. We've come too close in the last three games and we haven't got across the line. I am quite disappointed," Warner said after the match.

The Australian talisman also informed that the physios would have a look at Kane Williamson and is hopeful that the Kiwi would be back in the squad before the next game.

On the other hand, winning skipper Eoin Morgan was quite delighted at the victory and praised the man of the moment Lockie Ferguson. "For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We've been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn't happen against Mumbai; today we were competitive. It'll all depend on a lot of match-ups, what we think are the right dynamics at the time [the batting order]. Dre went off the field, we thought he was injured. He came back on and said he could bowl," Morgan said.

Chasing a stiff total of 164, Hyderabad got off to a good start with a slight change in the batting line up as Kane Williamson opened the innings instead of David Warner. Lockie Ferguson starred for Kolkata as he bagged the prized wickets of Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg and Kane Williamson. The Kiwi speedster also put on a stunning display as he rattled the Hyderabad batsmen for just 2 runs in the Super Over which was comfortably chased by Kolkata.

