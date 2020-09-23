IPL 2020: Dean Jones Explains Why Eoin Morgan's Addition Is An Added Advantage For Kolkata

Dean Jones lauded the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan to Kolkata and said that he can assist the franchise captain Dinesh Karthik. The former champions have bolstered their lineup with the addition of Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will kickstart their campaign against the title-holders Mumbai at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

'Morgan is a phenomenal player': Dean Jones

"Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It's good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park. He has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell," while speaking on Star Sports show "Game Plan" Jones said.

At the same time, the 1987 World Cup winner also reckoned that Kolkata's new coach i.e. former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum might be nervous.

"He is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them. But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn't but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don't want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst said.

Why Mumbai has the upper hand?

Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by the Rohit Sharma-led side. In fact, the two-time winners were knocked out by the reigning champions last season in what was a must-win encounter for them in order to qualify for the playoffs as a result of which they finished fifth.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: PTI)