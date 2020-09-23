IPL 2020: Scott Styris Reveals Why Young Sensation Shubman Gill Is Kolkata's Best Batsman

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris heaped praise on Shubman Gill and said that he is expecting to see a standout performance from the youngster this year. Gill became a household name after his heroics in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 that was played in New Zealand where the Boys In Blue won their record fourth U-19 World Cup.

'I think he is a fabulous cricketer': Scott Styris

Speaking on Star Sports show "Game Plan", Styris said: "I have been the number one cheerleader of Gill since the last 18 months. Since Shubhman Gill has been around I can say I'm at the top of that fanboy list and I think he is a fabulous cricketer. I think he's a terrific, talented batsman. The big difference though was with some of the other young players around, like Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal, these young superstar talents are that they're allowed to sort of grow into their role." "Shubhman Gill, now with the loss of Robin and Gautam Gambhir at KKR, he's now a leader, the focal point of that batting unit, he is the best batsman of KKR. So, there's a lot more responsibility on Gill that you don't see with a lot of those other youngsters and that may be the only thing that holds him down. Just looked great and he has played great, but he has got the extra responsibility that some of those other players don't," he added.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2020

The Punjab cricketer has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata for the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The promising batsman will be representing the Kolkata franchise for a third consecutive season.

Dinesh Karthik & Co. will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns with the title-holders Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Why Mumbai has the upper hand?

Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by the Rohit Sharma-led side.

