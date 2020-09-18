IPL 2020: 'Something We Will Need To Accept' Delhi Pacer Kagiso Rabada On The Saliva Ban

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has said that there is a need of alternates to saliva for shining the ball. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced a temporary ban on applying saliva to the ball as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. This sudden ban by the governing body of world cricket had invited criticisms from all the past and present bowlers as well.

'The saliva ban is something we will need to accept' Kagiso Rabada

"The bio bubble has its restrictions, but we're here to play cricket, and I'm grateful for that opportunity. I am grateful to be able to what I enjoy so much, which is playing cricket," said Rabada while speaking to ANI. "Yeah, look, the saliva ban is something we will need to accept, and it is understandable why it's there. But as bowlers, we need to find alternates to saliva for shining the ball. Things may be different in different formats, so we'll have to see what works best," he pointed. "I was in no rush to return to cricket! The last five-six years I've played across formats constantly, and it's hard on the body. The lockdown let me go back to things I didn't have time for with the busy cricket calendar, and I would say that my body and mind needed that break to feel refreshed in every way," the young Proteas speedster added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

DC will kick off their campaign when they lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

(Image Courtesy: Delhi Capitals Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)