Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Punjab Live Updates: Delhi Win The Super Over To Draw First Blood

KL Rahul-led Punjab faces a relatively young Delhi squad led by Shreyas Iyer in the second match of the IPL 2020 in Dubai on a Sunday night

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

KL Rahul-led Punjab faces a relatively young Delhi squad led by Shreyas Iyer in the second match of the IPL 2020 in Dubai on a Sunday night
pointer
23:44 IST, September 20th 2020
Delhi draw first blood as they win the Super Over

Delhi win their first match as they get past Punjab in the Super Over.

pointer
23:36 IST, September 20th 2020
Kagiso Rabada bundles out Punjab in the Super Over

Kagiso Rabada picks up two wickets off consecutive deliveries as Delhi need just 3 runs to win the Super Over,

pointer
23:34 IST, September 20th 2020
Rabada sends back KL Rahul for two

Kagiso Rabada gets skipper KL Rahul's number with a short ball.

Punjab are 2/1. 

pointer
23:33 IST, September 20th 2020
Rabada to bowl the Super Over for Delhi

Kagiso Rabada has the ball in hand as he bowls the Super Over.

pointer
23:27 IST, September 20th 2020
Match ends in a tie as the winner will be decided via a Super Over

Marcus Stoinis shines once again but this time with the ball in hand as he dismisses Chris Jordan in the final over of the match. Super Over is on after the match ends in a tie.

Punjab finish at 157/8 after 20 overs.

pointer
23:23 IST, September 20th 2020
The game is still alive as Mayank Agarwal departs in the penultimate ball

Mayank Agarwal's dismissal has brought life into this high-octane clash.

Punjab are 157/7 after 19.5 overs.

pointer
23:11 IST, September 20th 2020
Mohit Sharma concedes 17 runs from the 18th over.

Agarwal-Jordan keep Punjab's hopes alive as they score 17 runs of Mohit Sharma's over.

Punjab are 133/6 after 18 overs.

pointer
23:08 IST, September 20th 2020
Mayank Agarwal scores a stellar half-century

Mayank Agarwal's stellar half-century puts Punjab in command.

pointer
23:06 IST, September 20th 2020
Mayank Agarwal nearing a vital 50

Mayank Agarwal nears a vital 50 as Punjab look to do the unthinkable in the last three overs.

Punjab are 116/6 after 17 overs.

pointer
22:57 IST, September 20th 2020
Kagiso Rabada scalps Krishnappa Gowtham in his second spell

Kagiso Rabada provides a vital breakthrough for Delhi as he has Krishnappa Gowtham caught behind for a 14-ball 20. A vital partnership has been broken. 

Punjab are 101/6 in the 16th over.

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore defeats Hyderabad by 10 runs, netizens laud 'Great Win'

18 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli credits Yuzi for changing the game; says 'can turn ball anywhere'

29 mins ago

Chahal, Padikkal star for Bangalore as Virat Kohli & Co. defeat Hyderabad by 10 runs

6 hours ago

Chahal turns it around for Bangalore, triggers Hyderabad collapse with 2 quick wickets

6 hours ago

IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore off to a winning start, beat Hyderabad by 10 runs

11 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow fires 50 vs Bangalore after Dale Steyn drops sitter

6 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS