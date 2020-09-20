IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Punjab Live Updates: Delhi Win The Super Over To Draw First Blood

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Delhi win their first match as they get past Punjab in the Super Over.
Kagiso Rabada picks up two wickets off consecutive deliveries as Delhi need just 3 runs to win the Super Over,
Kagiso Rabada gets skipper KL Rahul's number with a short ball.
Punjab are 2/1.
Kagiso Rabada has the ball in hand as he bowls the Super Over.
Marcus Stoinis shines once again but this time with the ball in hand as he dismisses Chris Jordan in the final over of the match. Super Over is on after the match ends in a tie.
Punjab finish at 157/8 after 20 overs.
Mayank Agarwal's dismissal has brought life into this high-octane clash.
Punjab are 157/7 after 19.5 overs.
Agarwal-Jordan keep Punjab's hopes alive as they score 17 runs of Mohit Sharma's over.
Punjab are 133/6 after 18 overs.
Mayank Agarwal's stellar half-century puts Punjab in command.
Mayank Agarwal nears a vital 50 as Punjab look to do the unthinkable in the last three overs.
Punjab are 116/6 after 17 overs.
Kagiso Rabada provides a vital breakthrough for Delhi as he has Krishnappa Gowtham caught behind for a 14-ball 20. A vital partnership has been broken.
Punjab are 101/6 in the 16th over.
