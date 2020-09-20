Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 2 Delhi Vs Punjab Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the second match of the tournament on Sunday, September 20. After the high-profile opening clash between Mumbai and Chennai in Abu Dhabi, the action now shifts to Dubai for the Delhi vs Punjab match. Ahead of Sunday’s fixture, here is a look at Delhi vs Punjab IPL weather forecast, Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 pitch report and details for Delhi vs Punjab IPL live scores and live streaming.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab IPL weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Delhi vs Punjab IPL weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 pm IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 63%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and an action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. However, in the first half of the match, the pitch is likely to offer some assistance to the spinners as well. With a possibility of dew factor kicking in later in the match, the captain winning the toss might look to field first.

IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL live scores

The Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. For Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams as well. Delhi vs Punjab live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

