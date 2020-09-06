IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik & Co. Look Formidable On The Nets, KKR Aces Training Session

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Kartik was seen sweating out with his teammates in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 5 ahead of Indian Premier League 2020. The tournament was moved to UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be played from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Dubah, and Sharjah. The BCCI earlier announced that matches will be played both in the afternoon and evening but half-an-hour earlier than usual.

The official twitter handle of the IPL shares pictures from KKR's net session and captioned, "Dinesh Karthik and Co. sweat it out in one of their training sessions in Abu Dhabi." IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told ANI that the much-awaited schedule of the 13th edition of the IPL will be released on Sunday.

Teams gear up for IPL 2020

Earlier, Mumbai Indians shared a brief look at Rohit Sharma's training session on Thursday, September 3 wherein the 'Hitman' can be seen regaining his rhythm. Mumbai Indians shared some videos on Twitter where Sharma can be seen smashing the bowlers in the nets. In a bit to shield the title, Rohit Sharma is investing all his efforts to make the most ideal rebound after a long COVID-enforced break.

Originally, the IPL 2020 was scheduled to be played from March 29 but was postponed keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols amid the pandemic. Earlier, BCCI informed that it has tied up with VPS Healthcare to conduct COVID-19 tests over the series. As the board has mandated COVID-19 tests every 5th day, it is expected to conduct more than 20,000 RT-PCR tests throughout the two-month-long tournament. BCCI has also informed that it is expected to incur around Rs 10 crores for the COVID tests itself.

