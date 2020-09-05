IPL 2020 Broadcasters Sell 75% Of Advertisement Slots, Reportedly Rope In Hyundai, Colgate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed the title sponsorship rights to Dream11 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on August 18. The IPL-Dream11 deal served as a replacement for BCCI’s deal with VIVO, a China-based mobile manufacturing company. Recent updates now indicate that the official broadcasters of IPL 2020, Star India, have now sold up to 75 per cent of their inventory and are currently ahead of their sales target.

Also Read | After IPL Sponsors Rights Deal, Tata To Lose Out On Medical Services Rights Too?

IPL 2020 broadcasters rope in more advertisers

In a recent interview with the Economic Times, Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said they have sold 75% of their IPL 2020 inventory already. He claimed that the broadcasters have signed 60 advertisers so far, out of which 15 are IPL sponsors. The Star Sports CEO further added that they are still in the advanced stages of negotiations in some categories for associate IPL sponsors buyouts.

According to an earlier report by InsideSport, the IPL 2020 broadcasters roped in brands like Coca Cola India, Dream11, Amazon, ITC Foods, Polycab, Asian Paints, MRF, Kamala Pasand and Mondolez as associate IPL sponsors. The aforementioned portal now claims that the network has also signed a few more advertisers like Hyundai, Colgate, Mobile Premier League and Indigo Paints. As evidenced by the reported signings, Thakar mentioned in the interview that FMCG companies are among the biggest investors in the IPL 2020 season.

Also Read | Dream11's Excitement On IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Declaration Draws Funniest Memes On Twitter

IPL sponsors: BCCI announces IPL 2020 Dream11 deal

🚨 BCCI announce @Dream11 as Title Sponsor for IPL 2020.



More details here 👉 https://t.co/cP2Wyf9krj pic.twitter.com/5KIJjhwte7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 Becomes New IPL 2020 Title Sponsor, Netizens React With Funny Memes Ft. Patanjali

IPL 2020: IPL schedule announced by BCCI

Apart from announcing Dream11 as IPL sponsors, the BCCI also announced the IPL schedule for the 2020 season earlier this month. While an exact itinerary is yet to be revealed, the tournament is scheduled to be played between September 19 and November 10 across three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 season was originally intended to be held in India back in March but the pandemic forced the BCCI to bring about a change in the IPL schedule.

IPL schedule: BCCI confirms IPL 2020 launch date

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 As IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Not In Line With PM's 'Atma Nirbhar' Call: CAB Secretary

Image source: IPLT20.com