IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Backs Cummins To Comeback Stronger After Poor Outing Vs Mumbai

Defending Pat Cummins after the clash against Mumbai on Wednesday, Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik remarked that it is unfair to judge the Australian speedster right now. The skipper exuded confidence in Cummins and reasoned that he got permission just before the match to play and will surely make a good comeback. The Australian speedster had a poor outing as he went wicketless off his three overs and gave away 49 runs.

Cummins was bought for Rs 15.5 crores by Kolkata, making him the most expensive overseas player in the IPL history.

“It is very unfair to judge him right now, he is just off quarantine and he got permission at 3:34 to play the match. We are happy to have him and I do not think this is the game where we need to judge him at all. He is a world champion bowler. I trust him completely and I am sure he will make a good comeback,” Karthik said in the post-match press conference.

Kolkata face defeat against Mumbai

Earning their first two points in the Dream 11 IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Kolkata by 49 runs on Tuesday to bag their first two points of the season. The Mumbai Paltan put up a complete performance as they dominated with both - the bat and the ball as well. While skipper Rohit Sharma led the squad from the front helping Mumbai set up a target of 196, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah along with James Pattison ensured that Kolkata never get going.

In response to Mumbai's mammoth target, Kolkata had a very slow start as openers Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill failed to fire. Despite the early losses, skipper Dinesh Karthik promoted himself up the order and steadied the innings along with Nitish Rana on the other end.

After skipper Karthik was trapped plumb by Rahul Chahar, Kolkata fans expected fireworks as Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan paired up, however, the Mumbai Paltan kept the beasts caged and eventually the Caribbean power-hitter was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.