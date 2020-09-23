IPL 2020: Netizens Left In Awe As 'Ro SuperHit Sharma' Clobbers 200th IPL Six Vs Kolkata

With a poor start in the first game against Chennai, Rohit Sharma came down all guns blazing on Wednesday, as he clobbered Kolkata bowlers across the park. The skipper continued his love story with the pull shot as he made his bat do the talking against the Kolkata pace battery. Sharma played a wonderful inning as he scored 80 runs off just 54 deliveries with 6 maximums and 3 fours. The Mumbai-lad also joined MS Dhoni in the 200 IPL sixes club on his course of action.

Sharma's blitzkreig also left netizens awestruck as they heaped praise on the Mumbai skipper. Here's how they reacted:

Rohit Sharma after scoring 80 and giving befitting replies to his haters#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/d9f7uySv4J — Aparna🐦 (@AppeFizzz) September 23, 2020

Rohit sharma after hitting 200th six! pic.twitter.com/wYxmwEtXPR — Hey Ram🤦🏻‍♂️ (@hattsalizindagi) September 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma to everyone who trolled him for his fitness :#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/76PASaXxq0 — Chai-Shai (@aashish_sarda) September 23, 2020

Ro SuperHit Sharma 80(54) 🔥🔥



What a powerful displayed and a splendid inning by Rohit.

Also completed 200 Sixes, 2nd player who hits highest sixes. 👏👏



P.S. Haters trolled him, he smashed his Fifty brilliantly 🔥🔥#IPL2020 #MIvsKKR #KKRvMI #MI pic.twitter.com/O2ze661K5X — Archie Agarwal | 🦋💫 Justice for SSR 🦋 (@_rchie0425) September 23, 2020

The pull shot was designed to be played by Rohit Sharma.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2020

Mumbai set a target of 196

As Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to field first, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai suffered an early jolt as Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the very second over. It was then Rohit Sharma who anchored the innings along with Suryakumar Yadav as the former gave Pat Cummins a run for his money with a couple of sixes. The duo looked dangerous as they got going, however, a brilliant run-out from Sunil Narine helped Kolkata get a significant breakthrough.

Despite Surya's departure, nothing stopped the Mumbai skipper as he continued to slaughter Kolkata bowlers. Sharma missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. However, Hardik Pandya took off from where the skipper left before he was unfortunately sent back courtesy of a hit-wicket. The Kolkata squad managed to pull things back with some tight bowling during the death overs restricting their opponents to just below 200.

