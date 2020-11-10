IPL 2020: Dominic Cork Opens Up On Mumbai's Strengths As Rohit's Team Face Delhi In Finals

Former England pacer Dominic Cork has laid out the success formula of Mumbai saying that the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and they know which players to bring in for different situations.

The title-holders have made it to their sixth final and at the same time, this will be their second straight appearance in the summit clash as well. They will be facing Delhi in Tuesday's tournament-decider that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

'Every single piece of jigsaw sorted': Dominic Cork

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Cork said, "When you look at what they have done over a period of time now, that template that they bring in, that squad is the best and I think the way that they resource players, their analytics is the best as well, the way that they do all their head-to-heads. I think they have got every single piece of the jigsaw sorted and when you look at their squad, they have the best squad, it's simple." "Because, say, if Trent Boult got injured, they have a left-armer to go straight in, in Mitch McClenaghan. So, every little piece of the jigsaw is good, and they have got some fantastic young players coming in - two I will name - Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar - two, that I think will play for India, definitely," he added.

Can Delhi do the unthinkable?

Delhi got the better of a resurgent Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to seal a final berth for the very first time. However, coming into this tournament-decider, the odds do not favour the Shreyas-Iyer-led side as they have lost all of their three matches to Mumbai this season (two league & Qualifier 1). In fact, Iyer & Co. had suffered bitter defeats in two of those three matches (by 9 wickets & 57 runs respectively.)

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the first-time finalists can do the unthinkable and win the marquee tournament.

