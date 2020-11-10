Shikhar Dhawan Gives Funny Reply To Yuvraj Singh's DRS Jibe During Dream11 IPL 2020

The Delhi team have displayed glimpses of brilliance in all the departments in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. While everyone has chipped in with valuable contributions in their batting line-up, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been the most destructive this season. The batsman was outstanding against Hyderabad in the second Qualifier, but his dismissal did raise a lot of eyebrows as he decided not to take a review for the same.

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh engage in hilarious banter on social media

The dazzling left-hander was in tremendous form in the crucial knock-out contest against Hyderabad on Sunday. The formidable bowling attack of the Hyderabad team had no answers to Shikhar Dhawan's swashbuckling shots. The batsman found a new ally at the top of the order in the form of Marcus Stoinis and the two went to stitch a brisk 86-run partnership.

He showed no signs of slowing down and played yet another breathtaking innings to help his team post a total of 189, which ultimately proved to be a match-winning one. He anchored the innings exceptionally well with his gutsy knock of 78 from just 50 deliveries. He was ultimately dismissed in the 19th over by Sandeep Sharma, but the dismissal became the talking point due to the batsman not opting for a player's review.

Dhawan tried to reverse sweep a high full-toss from Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over. He was struck on the pads and started walking back to the pavilion without contemplating a review. Replays later showed how the impact was outside the off-stump, and he would have been still at the crease if he had taken a player's review.

Former India player Yuvraj Singh mentioned the same incident in a Twitter post. He pulled Shikhar Dhawan's leg by asking him about his decision to not take the DRS. Singh added that he must have absolutely forgotten about the availability of the review. The Delhi batsman responded to the comments and revealed that he felt that he was plumb in front and that's why he chose to walk back. Dhawan said that he got to know about his error in judgment when he had already reached near the boundary ropes.

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 final live: It is Mumbai vs Delhi for the ultimate championship

Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's exploits with the bat against Hyderabad, the Delhi team secured their place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. While the Mumbai team will take the field in a final for the sixth time, Delhi find themselves in the spot for the first time. The Mumbai vs Delhi encounter is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app from 7:30 pm. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the clash.

