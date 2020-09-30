IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Opens Up On Getting Rid Of Rajasthan's Famed Top-order Early

Kolkata's star middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan has said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan's rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks.

Skipper Steve Smith has been reliable two half-centuries in two straight matches but it's their No. 3 batsman Sanju Samson, who has grabbed the headlines this season with his sensational batting. Samson is one of the consistent batsmen in this tournament having amassed 159 runs in two matches so far. The Kerala cricketer had scored 74 in the tournament opener against Chennai and then a spectacular 85 while chasing a target of 224 against northern rivals Punjab on Sunday night.

'You have to get them out': Eoin Morgan

"The honest answer is that they are good players and you have to get them out. If they bat for 20 overs, you're probably going to lose the game, particularly Buttler and Samson," Morgan said in an interaction. "They obviously have a very well-drilled and experienced side. I suppose the challenges from our point of view, is to try and focus on our own game to start with. If we can produce a performance and improve on the game, I think then that will allow us to execute strategies and plans for Smith, Buttler and Samson to try and make inroads", the English limited-overs skipper added. "Steve Smith obviously is in fine form. They've had some good success in the limited games that they've played. Hopefully, we can build on our game, and produce our first win in Dubai," the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper further added.

The 2008 winners have notched 200-plus scores in both their matches and against Punjab, they chased down an IPL record target of 224.

Can a resurgent Kolkata snap Rajasthan's winning streak?

A resurgent Kolkata will be hoping to end Steve Smith & Co.'s winning streak in the Dream11 IPL 2020 when they lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday. The former champions would be high on confidence after getting the better of Punjab in what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Sunday. Rajasthan ended up registering the highest run-chase in the tournament's history when they chased down a mammoth target of 224 at Sharjah against the KL Rahul-led side.

The inaugural edition's winners are currently at the summit of the points table with four points from two matches and they would be hoping to consolidate the top spot after Wednesday's contest as well.

Meanwhile, the two-time winners on the other hand would be hoping to register a second straight win under their belt. They had staged a remarkable comeback against Hyderabad last Saturday after having lost their tournament opener to the title-holders Mumbai Indians.

