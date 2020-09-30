IPL 2020: Shane Warne Backs Sanju Samson To Represent India In All Three Formats

Rajasthan Royals' mentor Shane Warne believes that if Sanju Samson has a consistent Indian Premier League this year, then he will definitely play for India in all formats of the game. Samson is one of the consistent batsmen in this tournament having amassed 159 runs in two matches so far. The Kerala cricketer had scored 74 in the tournament opener against Chennai and then a spectacular 85 while chasing a target of 224 against northern rivals Punjab on Sunday night.

In an interaction with ANI, Warne opened up about his expectations from the Royals' campaign this year and he also gave an insight as to how his role as a mentor will be different in IPL 2020.

Talking about Samson, Warne said: "Sanju Samson, I mean I have been saying it for a long time now, Sanju should be playing all forms of the game for India. He is such a quality player, he's shown that class again in the first game and I hope he has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year I think you'll see him representing India in all forms of the game." "He's just such a talented player, I've seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat, in the nets being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve I mean he is something else. He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon," added the 51-year-old.

When asked whether the Royals' squad looks balanced as compared to other seasons in the past, Warne said: "I think the squad looks great, some great young talent, some experienced players, good variety in the bowling attack, power hitters and manipulators of the ball. Some good players of spin and pace, a good combination of left and right-handers. So, I think the squad is there, it's about them being able to deliver."

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Delhi's Slow Over-rate Vs Hyderabad

"So if we can deliver our skills and I feel it could be the Royals' year this year in 2020. Hopefully, Ben Stokes would play a part this year, he's a big loss and our thoughts are with him but you know add Ben Stokes to the team that played the other night and it looks a very very good side," he added.

Rajasthan eyeing a hat-trick of wins

Rajasthan will be hoping to register a hat-trick of wins in the Dream11 IPL 2020 when they lock horns against a resurgent Kolkata at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday. The 2008 champions would be high on confidence after getting the better of Punjab in what was an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Sunday. Steve Smith & Co. ended up registering the highest run-chase in the tournament's history when they chased down a mammoth target of 224 at Sharjah against the KL Rahul-led side.

The inaugural edition's winners are currently at the summit of the points table with four points from two matches and they would be hoping to consolidate the top spot after Wednesday's contest as well.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image Courtesy: Sanju Samson Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.