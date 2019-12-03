IPL 2020: 5 Most Memorable One-season Wonders In The Tournament's History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced some brilliant performances since its inception. Many such performers have defined entire editions of the popular league like Virat Kohli’s stellar run in the 2016 edition or Chris Gayle in the 2012 season. IPL has been a massive platform for Indian domestic players over the years. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal owe a large part of their national team selection to the cash-rich league. However, there were many players who were one-season wonders but failed to get going and soon faded into oblivion.

IPL 2020: 5 players who were one-season wonders

1. Paul Valthaty

The Mumbai lad had a dream season when he played for the Kings XI Punjab in 2011 after trying to impress on numerous occasions. His 120* against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Mohali is one of the best IPL knocks one will ever come across. He scored 463 runs in 14 games in that season at a strike rate of 137. However, in 2012, he only managed to score 30 runs in 6 games which eventually led to his downfall.

2. Manvinder Bisla

Bisla, the Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman, was picked by the Deccan Chargers in 2009. However, his potential was realized when he represented Kolkata Knight Riders where he played from 2011-14. His match-turning 89 off 48 balls helped KKR beat CSK in 2012 final. In 2015, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but had to warm the bench after just two matches and remained unsold in 2016 and 2017.

3. Saurabh Tiwary

The 28-year-old made a name for himself in 2010 when he represented the Mumbai Indians. He played a vital role in helping his side get to the final with 419 runs in 16 games and was also named the Emerging Player of the Tournament. After the 2010 season, Tiwary played another six seasons of IPL. He was shuffled across various teams. But he was never able to replicate the same kind of success.

4. Swapnil Asnodkar

Asnodkar came to prominence in IPL 2008 when he also managed to impress his Aussie skipper Shane Warne. He played a critical role in helping his team win the title. The right-hander scored 311 runs in 9 games and was regarded to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, in the next 11 IPL games that he played, he only scored 112 runs and was never to be in the reckoning for the T20 league again.

5. Parvinder Awana

Awana picked up 17 wickets in 12 games in IPL 2012 and was KXIP’s leading wicket-taker. His special effort in 2012 also earned him a spot in the Indian T20I side. Awana represented the team in two games but failed to replicate the same kind of heroics. The 32-year-old played two more seasons in the IPL before he decided to hang his boots in July 2018.

