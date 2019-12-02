R Ashwin Sets Twitter Buzzing With His Mushfiqur Rahim-like 'premature' Celebration

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu played a thriller of a match on Sunday in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. The game went down to the last ball of the match and Karnataka, the defending champions eventually sealed the deal courtesy some smart fielding and bowling. Tamil Nadu were once again at the receiving end after their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 debacle. However, after the match, Ravichandran Ashwin was in the limelight as he had already started celebrating in the last over after hitting two fours off the first two deliveries.

To be crowned as the champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu required 13 runs in the final over of the innings and Ashwin was on strike. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey handed the responsibility of bowling the ultimate over to Krishnappa Gowtham. The off-spinner started on a poor note as he conceded a boundary off the very first delivery. Ashwin slog-swept the next ball as well but it didn’t go the distance. Firstly, what was striking is that Ashwin removed his helmet and batted bareheaded much like his former CSK captain MS Dhoni would do.

Devdutt Padikkal who was fielding in the deep first went for the catch but then decided against it and ended up conceding a boundary. It was a crucial moment in the match as Tamil Nadu now needed five off four balls. Ashwin thought that he had almost sealed the game and celebrated with a fist pump by letting out a roar.

The next ball that Gowtham bowled was a dot, which was followed by a single. On the penultimate delivery, Vijay Shankar, who was batting beautifully until then, got run out in order to steal a second run. Now 3 runs were needed of the final delivery and Murugan Ashwin was on strike but he could only pick up a leg bye. Tamil Nadu fell short of the target by just one run.

Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled on Twitter for celebrating a little too early just like Mushfiqur Rahim had done against India in the World T20 2016. The latter had celebrated then in front of Hardik Pandya in the last over after hitting two fours and then Bangladesh ended up losing the game. The same happened with Ashwin and the Twitterati roasted him for it.

Here's how netizens reacted -

Ashwin successfully pulling off Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration even before winning. pic.twitter.com/N4Rwlk4SvC — Bengaluru Adda (@bengaluruadda) December 1, 2019

Mushfiqur Rahim to Ashwin:- don't celebrate too early 😂😂 — Anudeep Patil (@anudeep_patil) December 1, 2019

Ravichandran ashwin did a mushfiqur rahim today 😑



Karnataka won syed mustaq Ali trophy....😶😶😶 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/XbwExTZdni — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) December 1, 2019

Two elite celebrations in world cricket which went wrong. pic.twitter.com/kvpvsLV58Y — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) December 1, 2019

Never celebrate untill its done. Hope Ravi Ashwin got the same lesson what Mushfiqur Rahim got few years back. — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) December 1, 2019

Ashwin just did a Mushfiqur Rahim there. It's not over until it's over mate.



We did it Karnataka#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy

#KARvTN — Vignesh R (@coolrv9619) December 1, 2019

