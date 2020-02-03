IPL 2020: From Dinesh Karthik To Prasidh Krishna, Salaries Of All KKR Players

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with a purse of ₹35.65 crore. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting local and overseas T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Tom Banton Confirms KKR Presence After Rejecting Michael Vaughan's Advice

Also Read | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan Urges KKR Star Tom Banton To Abandon ₹1 Crore Contract

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2020

At the IPL 2020 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired dynamic English batsman Tom Banton and 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan among several others. They purchased 9 players at the auction out of which four are international superstars. Meanwhile, 48-year old Pravin Tambe joined other uncapped Indians like Manimaran Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi and Nikhil Naik as KKR’s Indian representation in the upcoming cash-rich event. Here is a full list of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

Andre Russell (Retained) - ₹8.50 crore

Chris Green (Bought) - ₹20 lakh

Dinesh Karthik (Retained) - ₹7.40 crore

Eoin Morgan (Bought) - ₹5.25 crore

Harry Gurney (Retained) - ₹75 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Retained) - ₹3.20 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (Retained) - ₹5.80 crore

Lockie Furguson (Retained) - ₹1.60 crore

Manimaran Siddharth (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Nitish Rana (Retained) - ₹3.40 crore

Pat Cummins (Bought) - ₹15.50 crore

Prasidh Krishna (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Pravin Tambe (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Tripathi (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹60 lakh

Rinku Singh (Retained) - ₹80 lakh

Sandeep Warrier (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Shivam Mavi (Retained) - ₹3 crore

Shubman Gill (Retained) - ₹1.80 crore

Siddhesh Lad (Traded) - ₹20 lakh

Sunil Narine (Retained) - ₹12.50 crore

Tom Banton (Bought) - ₹1 crore

Varun Chakravarthy (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹4 crore

Also Read | IPL 2020: KKR Likely To Lose Age-fudging Accused Stars Shivam Mavi And Nitish Rana

Also Read | Pravin Tambe Banned From Playing For KKR In IPL 2020 After Abu Dhabi T10 Outing: Reports