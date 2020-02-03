Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

IPL 2020: From Dinesh Karthik To Prasidh Krishna, Salaries Of All KKR Players

Cricket News

KKR IPL 2020 team: Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020, we take a look at the entire list of Kolkata Knight Riders players based on the recently-concluded auction.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went into the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata with a purse of ₹35.65 crore. At the bidding event, the franchise put the same into good use by roping in some exciting local and overseas T20 talents. Here, we take a look at how they fared at the auction and how their squad looks for IPL 2020.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Tom Banton Confirms KKR Presence After Rejecting Michael Vaughan's Advice

Also Read | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan Urges KKR Star Tom Banton To Abandon ₹1 Crore Contract

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2020

At the IPL 2020 Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired dynamic English batsman Tom Banton and 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan among several others. They purchased 9 players at the auction out of which four are international superstars. Meanwhile, 48-year old Pravin Tambe joined other uncapped Indians like Manimaran Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi and Nikhil Naik as KKR’s Indian representation in the upcoming cash-rich event. Here is a full list of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 players along with their salaries.

Andre Russell (Retained) - ₹8.50 crore

Chris Green (Bought) - ₹20 lakh

Dinesh Karthik (Retained) - ₹7.40 crore

Eoin Morgan (Bought) - ₹5.25 crore

Harry Gurney (Retained) - ₹75 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Retained) - ₹3.20 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (Retained) - ₹5.80 crore

Lockie Furguson (Retained) - ₹1.60 crore          

Manimaran Siddharth (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Nikhil Naik (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Nitish Rana (Retained) - ₹3.40 crore

Pat Cummins (Bought) - ₹15.50 crore

Prasidh Krishna (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Pravin Tambe (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Tripathi (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹60 lakh

Rinku Singh (Retained) - ₹80 lakh     

Sandeep Warrier (Retained) - ₹20 lakh

Shivam Mavi (Retained) - ₹3 crore

Shubman Gill (Retained) - ₹1.80 crore         

Siddhesh Lad (Traded) - ₹20 lakh    

Sunil Narine (Retained) - ₹12.50 crore       

Tom Banton (Bought) - ₹1 crore

Varun Chakravarthy (Bought/Uncapped) - ₹4 crore          

Also Read | IPL 2020: KKR Likely To Lose Age-fudging Accused Stars Shivam Mavi And Nitish Rana

Also Read | Pravin Tambe Banned From Playing For KKR In IPL 2020 After Abu Dhabi T10 Outing: Reports

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NOVAK DJOKOVIC BEATS THIEM
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
OPPO RAISES SLOGANS AGAINST THAKUR