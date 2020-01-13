Pravin Tambe Banned From Playing For KKR In IPL 2020 After Abu Dhabi T10 Outing: Reports

Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to not participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs during the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction. According to several media reports, Pravin Tambe has been barred from competing in the IPL 2020 because he failed to meet the criteria set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

KKR leg-spinner Pravin Tambe banned from IPL 2020

Pravin Tambe participated in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. According to the guidelines set by the BCCI, non-retired Indian players cannot take part in overseas leagues without prior permission. Because of Tambe’s earlier involvement with the Sindhis and Northern Warriors in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the T10 respectively, the cricketer has been reportedly banned from competing in IPL 2020.

At 48 years of age, Pravin Tambe became the oldest cricketer ever to be purchased by any IPL franchise. He was set to appear for KKR in the upcoming edition. However, the matter was soon taken into consideration by the BCCI. A few weeks ago, Pravin Tambe said he was looking forward to representing KKR and added that he would play with a mindset of a 20-year-old. He went on to add that he would bring all his experience and energy to the team irrespective of him being in the playing XI or not.

Pravin Tambe: IPL career in brief

The Mumbai-based cricketer previously represented Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and SunRisers Hyderabad between 2013 and 2017. In 33 IPL matches, Tambe picked up 28 wickets at an average of 30.46. In the 2014 edition, he picked up an impressive match-winning hat-trick ironically against KKR to end with figures of 4-0-20-4.

