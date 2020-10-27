IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Reacts To In-form Shikhar Dhawan's Purple Patch

Gautam Gambhir reckons that Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 is a big advantage for Delhi. The flamboyant opening batsman has scored two back-to-back centuries against Chennai and northern rivals Punjab respectively. The southpaw is now the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 471 runs from 11 games.

'It's an advantage': Gautam Gambhir

"First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format. The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come when the Delhi Capitals need to peak," Gambhir said during Star Sports show Cricket Live. "If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it's an advantage for DC. No doubt the team is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings - 69 and 57 - I think it's good news for Delhi Capitals and it's a big advantage for the team," he added.

However, Dhawan had a forgettable outing during Delhi's last match against the two-time winners Kolkata where he could only manage six runs as the former champions ended up registering a convincing 59-run win. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are at the second position in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Both Delhi and Shikhar will be hoping to make amends when they lock horns with the 2016 champions Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Orange Army are currently at the seventh position with just eight points from their 11 matches. They ended up snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against Punjab on Saturday night after they suffered a middle/lower-order collapse while chasing a modest total of 126.

