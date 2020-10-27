IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Says Mumbai Need Not Make Much Changes Post Rajasthan Loss

Mumbai's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the team does not need to change much after the loss against Rajasthan on Sunday night as all the bowlers stuck to their plans but the opposition players Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes played smart cricket on the day.

'When somebody has a good day...': Jasprit Bumrah

"We have good bowlers with us this year, we have Boult, Pattinson, and Coulter-Nile, it's always been really good to bowl with them, it has been a good partnership, we discuss a lot of things and the game against Rajasthan, I think everybody was pretty clear in what they wanted to do. The wicket got better in the second innings, and having said that, both Sanju and Stokes played really good innings," said Bumrah while replying to an ANI query during a virtual media interaction. "When somebody has a good day, you have to give a lot of appreciation to the other team, they were very smart in the chances they took, overall nothing to be worried about, we are still pretty clear and we have nothing that we have to change drastically, it was just one day when the opposition played better," he added.

READ: IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Thrilled To See Skipper Rohit Sharma Back In The Nets

Rajasthan keep their playoff hopes alive

Mumbai had almost suffered a batting collapse when they lost three wickets for 11 runs in a span of two overs after stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. However, a blistering knock of a 21-ball 60 by Hardik Pandya towards the backend helped the defending champions post a stiff total of 195/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the former champions were reeling at 44/2 after having lost the wickets of a well-set Robin Uthappa and skipper Steve Smith. Stokes (107*) and Samson (54*) then anchored Rajasthan's run chase with an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket as the inaugural edition's champions got past the finish line by 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Despite being comprehensively beaten by a resurgent Rajasthan, the title-holders continue to be at the summit of the points table with 14 points from 11 matches.

The four-time champions will next be seen in action against Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

READ: AB De Villiers Backs Out From The Upcoming Edition Of BBL, Here's The Reason

(Image Courtesy: IPL) (With ANI Inputs)

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.