IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Posts An Emotional Tweet After Backing Out From The Tournament

Harbhajan Singh finally revealed why he will not be participating in the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The veteran spinner has decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. As per reports, the senior offie had conveyed his decision to excuse him from the marquee event to the Chennai Super Kings management on Thursday. Neither did Bhajji travel with the team to the UAE nor did he attend the team's training session at the Chepauk Stadium.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2011 World Cup winner has mentioned that he would not be playing in this year's showpiece tournament due to personal reasons. The Team India/CSK frontline spinner then added that these are difficult times and he would expect some privacy as he spends time with his family. Furthermore, the 40-year-old also added that CSK management has been extremely supportive and concluded by wishing them luck for the cash-rich event.

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

This news has indeed turned out to be a huge blow for CSK after one of their premier players Suresh Raina had returned to India owing to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the veteran middle-order batsman has hinted that he might join the team for the tournament. Even though the three-time IPL champions will be without the services of their ace spinner, they will be relieved that they have a few frontline spinners in their arsenal including the likes of Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

The CSK players will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time. as they eye their fourth IPL crown. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after over 14 months. He was last seen on the 22 yards during Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 loss against New Zealand. Mahi had announced his retirement from international cricket last month after having donned the Indian jersey for 16 years.