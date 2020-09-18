IPL 2020: Head Coach Chris Silverwood Advises Caution To Eng Players Over 'burn-out'

In a word of caution, England head coach Chris Silverwood asked his players to keep checking in with team management and be prepared for a possible 'burn-out' during the upcoming Indian Premier League. 10 of the English players including the limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will be participating in the IPL 2020 that gets underway this Saturday.

The reigning ODI world champions had recently hosted arch-rivals Australia in a three-match T20I series as well as the three-match ODI series that followed and now the players are on their way to UAE to take part in the marquee tournament.

Morgan & Co. won the T20I series 2-1 but it was the five-time world champions who had the last laugh as they showed why they a formidable side in the 50-overs format. They registered a 2-1 win riding on Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey's splendid fifth-wicket partnership in the series-deciding 3rd ODI after the Aussies were reduced to 73/5 chasing a stiff target of 303.

'It's their decision really': Chris Silverwood

"It's their decision really, but we'll have to keep an eye on them. Obviously, the contracts are good for them but equally as well we're looking forward at a T20 World Cup. The more high-class T20 they can play will be a good thing for us. The one thing that I have encouraged is that they keep talking to us; we need to make sure that they don't burn out as well," ESPNCricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying. "Jofra's found being locked up difficult at times. He's not the only player, there's been quite a few. We have to do it and I'm very proud of how the guys have dealt with it. It's a juggling act of keeping people fresh in the mind. When people have asked to get out of the bubble, we've got them out. We said we would and we have. It's a case of making sure we don't burn people out," the English cricket team's head coach added.

England players in IPL 2020

The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton will be representing the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders whereas, his team-mates including the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, and Jofra Archer will be playing for the inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Moeen Ali is all set to don the RCB jersey once again while Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran will represent the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderbad and the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings respectively.

