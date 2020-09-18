IPL 2020: CSK CEO Unsure About Curran, Hazlewood's Availability For Opening Match

Ahead of IPL 2020 opening, the Leagues' Governing Council announced on Thursday, September 17 that the English and Australian players making their way to UAE from Britain will only have to quarantine for 36 hours, after which they can join their teams and play in matches.

However, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will have to wait for Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewoo 's COVID-19 tests before deciding if they can play the opening match or not. Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2020 on Saturday, September 19.

CSK will await COVID-19 test results

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI: "They (Curran and Hazlewood) come in tonight and will be in isolation till a test is conducted tomorrow. If they test negative, they can then be available for selection for the opening game in Abu Dhabi”.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians do not have to worry about such issues as none of their players was participating in recently concluded the England-Australia series.

As per reports, the question of the quarantine requirement for the Australian and English players was a hotly debated topic, with some franchises saying that the players should not be subjected to quarantine as they will be coming from the bio-secure bubble in the UK.

IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE and will be played from September 19-November 10. The matches will be held in three different cities, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

