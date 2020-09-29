IPL 2020: 'I Don't Have Words Right Now': Virat Kohli After Bangalore's Super Over Win

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that he has no words to express himself after his side's thrilling win against the title-holders Mumbai. Bangalore got back to winning ways as they beat a confident Mumbai in a nerve-wracking Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Monday. Skipper Virat Kohli hit the winning runs to take his team over the line. Meanwhile, Kohli also called it a 'roller-coaster' game.

'I don't have words right now': Virat Kohli

"I don't have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game. I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We've got a close victory and these little things on the field, we really want to focus on it. I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility. Fielding is something we need to work on. If we'd taken our chances, it wouldn't have been so close. It was a good match-up against Jasprit. Top quality cricket and games like these, people would love to watch. The changes that we made, make Washi bowl in the PP paid off. Gurkeerat didn't get a chance to bat. The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Navdeep Saini). . He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward," said Kohli during the post-match interview.

His opposite number Rohit Sharma said that his team was not even in the game at all during their run chase and then credited Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard for taking the game right till the very end.

"It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn't start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn't get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs and also lost three wickets. With Polly being there anything can happen, Ishan was also hitting it well so we had the belief that we would get there. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us. He (Ishan Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik is somebody we trust to hit long balls, it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean 7 runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game," he said.

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his pyrotechnics with the bat during the first innings and also reducing Bangalore's deficit by hitting a boundary on the penultimate ball of the Super Over. However, it was skipper Virat who had collected the award on his behalf as Mr.360 was reportedly dehydrated after a hard day's work on the fied.

"I wish I was AB, to be honest. He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. He keeps things simple and doesn't watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He's relaxed and that's exactly what we want from him," said Kohli speaking on behalf of ABD.

(Image Courtesy: @imVkohli)

READ: IPL 2020: Bangalore Overcome Mumbai In A Nerve-wracking Super Over As Skipper Kohli Shines

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.